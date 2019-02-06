Sin tax

The PTI-led government considered imposing sin tax on cigarettes, but has decided not to go with its decision. It is important to mention that smoking causes cancer and numerous other ailments. In Europe, the US and the rest of developed countries, heavy taxation has been imposed on cigarettes to prevent the youth from adopting this habit. In the US, smoking is not allowed at various public places, shopping malls, restaurants and government offices.

In Pakistan, tobacco manufacturers manage to get several tax exemptions. For a country like Pakistan which doesn’t offer affordable healthcare to citizens, increasing the sale of cigarettes by lowering prices is suicidal and criminal.

M T Ali

Lahore