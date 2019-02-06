No subsidy for gas?

To promote cricket in Pakistan, our country started the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If news reports are to be believed, the league has constantly been making losses. However, to keep the league running and to ensure that at least final matches were held in the country, the government supported the league by giving tax exemptions and funds. PSL teams are owned by entrepreneurs and big corporations who are paying millions to players. The government has the money to support a league that benefits the rich, but it has no money to subsidise gas for the poor. What kind of financial planning is this?

Our country is going through a major gas crisis, but it has no money to provide relief to ordinary people. It is hoped that the next budget will increase the funds for public spending and distribute money properly so that some relief is given to ordinary people.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad