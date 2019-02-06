close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 6, 2019

No subsidy for gas?

Newspost

February 6, 2019

To promote cricket in Pakistan, our country started the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If news reports are to be believed, the league has constantly been making losses. However, to keep the league running and to ensure that at least final matches were held in the country, the government supported the league by giving tax exemptions and funds. PSL teams are owned by entrepreneurs and big corporations who are paying millions to players. The government has the money to support a league that benefits the rich, but it has no money to subsidise gas for the poor. What kind of financial planning is this?

Our country is going through a major gas crisis, but it has no money to provide relief to ordinary people. It is hoped that the next budget will increase the funds for public spending and distribute money properly so that some relief is given to ordinary people.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost