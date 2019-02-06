Following traffic rules

I was on a short visit to Australia where I found people strictly following the traffic rules. This is because the country has a system in place where a traffic violator will be immediately caught or issued a ticket. In addition to cameras, operation rooms are also located at suitable places to monitor the movement of the traffic. Even the duration of traffic lights is regulated – depending on the density of the traffic on a particular road. In our country, I think we fail at implementing the traffic rules. Although speed limit road signs are all over the place, only a few commuters follow them. Many fatal accidents have taken place due to speeding.

I frequently travel on Margalla Road. On the road towards Faisal Mosque there is a ‘speed camera ahead’ sign in front of F 10 sector, but there no cameras are fitted right up to the mosque. There is a strong need to have a proper system in place for a strict implementation of traffic rules, in order to make our roads safer.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad