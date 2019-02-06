A city where problems live

It was my first time in Karachi and I was excited to explore the country’s biggest metropolitan city. But I was shocked to see the city’s condition. Apart from water scarcity, loadshedding, standing water on the streets, and heaps of garbage, the pathetic public transport system disappointed me the most. Being a student, I mostly used public transport for travelling and, in Karachi, I found that I have entered into the past century.

The eroded and dilapidated buses and vans with overloaded passengers irked me a lot. Near Malir, I saw a minivan with no windows carrying passengers, giving an impression of an old vehicle inside which a bomb was exploded. While the public transportation system in Karachi has always been in a deplorable condition, the construction work on the Green Line Metro Bus project is being carried out at snail’s pace. The authorities concerned and the city’s mayor should join hands to tackle this chronic issue and provide a proper transportation system to residents of Karachi.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar