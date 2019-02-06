close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Kashmir Solidarity Day

National

February 6, 2019

NANKANA SAHIB: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with national zeal and enthusiasm across the district on Tuesday. Several rallies were organised to mark the day. A rally led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmed was taken out from the DC office and it concluded at Tehsil Morr. The participants of the rally raised slogans in favour of Kashmiris. The Sikh Community also took out a rally led by Chairman of Punjabi Sikh Sanghat Gopal Singh Chawala from Gurdawara Janmasthan Nankana.

