AIOU places assignments’ marks of bachelor programs at website

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Tuesday put academic assignments’ marks of Bachelor programs for the Semester Spring, 2018 on its website for information of the enrolled students. Assignments’ marks of SSC and Intermediate programs have already been placed at the University’s official website. The concerned students have been advised to visit the website to check their marks. In case of any error or laps they may contact the University’s Examination Department. The correction could be done before the announcement of the final exams’ result that is expected to be announced next week.According to Controller of Exams, final results of SSC and FA programs would be announced next week while results of Bachelors’ programs would be announced by the end of this month.