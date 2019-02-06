Sindh Varsity underlines need for improving socio-economic condition of villages

SUKKUR: Quality education alone is capable of curing all social ailments and academic institutions in league with the social sector organizations can bring about social transformation. This was stated by VC Sindh University Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his speech on Tuesday at the evaluative workshop on a research report “Baseline Study on Village Profile of Sindh” carried out by the university’s Abida Taherani Sindh Development Studies Centre as solicited by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) International.

Burfat said he was highly pleased to note that the international organizations are approaching the Sindh University for research studies, adding they are essentially mandated to cater to the communities they represented.“

The study focused on establishing comprehensive socio-economic and bio-physical profile of 80 villages of Sindh to prepare key guidelines for intervention in the target area through assessment, monitoring and evaluation policy frameworks to be formulated by the Government of Sindh, relevant fora of the UN and others organizations.

The study underlines the dire need for improvement of socio-economic conditions of the people of the target villages, formulation of pro-farmer policies, development of dairy industry to promote the livestock sector, establishment of more primary, secondary and higher secondary girls schools to uplift the female literacy and the provision of basic health units to protect health in the villages of the target districts.