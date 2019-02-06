Krishna Temple fire: ‘Police manipulating nature of incident’

SUKKUR: The Hindu community on Tuesday carried out protest rallies in different cities of Sindh, including Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Thul, Shikarpur and other cities against the Krishna Temple fire in Kumb near Khairpur.

The protesters accused the police of manipulating the case by trying to change the nature of the incident from “intentional arson to the result of a short circuit.” By changing the nature of the incident, they are trying to turn it into an accidental incident rather than a deliberate; it is a criminal action to help the criminals get away, they charged.

The protesters demanded the arrest of the culprits. They said the SSP Khairpur has promised to arrest the culprits within 48 hours, but the perpetrators remain elusive. They demanded a fair investigation and protection of their worship places.