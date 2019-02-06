close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Krishna Temple fire: ‘Police manipulating nature of incident’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

SUKKUR: The Hindu community on Tuesday carried out protest rallies in different cities of Sindh, including Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Thul, Shikarpur and other cities against the Krishna Temple fire in Kumb near Khairpur.

The protesters accused the police of manipulating the case by trying to change the nature of the incident from “intentional arson to the result of a short circuit.” By changing the nature of the incident, they are trying to turn it into an accidental incident rather than a deliberate; it is a criminal action to help the criminals get away, they charged.

The protesters demanded the arrest of the culprits. They said the SSP Khairpur has promised to arrest the culprits within 48 hours, but the perpetrators remain elusive. They demanded a fair investigation and protection of their worship places.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan