close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
February 6, 2019

PSCA to establish three more centres

National

A
APP
February 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will establish its three more state-of-the-art command and control centres in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan with the public-private partnership. This was stated by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing a pre-bidding conference at PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Lines here. The conference was attended by 10 international and 13 national companies. This public-private partnership will set forth establishment of three similar safe city projects to ensure safety to the public at large. The PSCA COO briefed the participants on the scope of the proposed projects.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan