PSCA to establish three more centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) will establish its three more state-of-the-art command and control centres in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan with the public-private partnership. This was stated by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan while chairing a pre-bidding conference at PSCA Headquarters, Qurban Lines here. The conference was attended by 10 international and 13 national companies. This public-private partnership will set forth establishment of three similar safe city projects to ensure safety to the public at large. The PSCA COO briefed the participants on the scope of the proposed projects.