Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Naya Pakistan housing scheme getting big response: minister

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is getting tremendous response from

the people.

Giving detail in this regard, he said that more than 8,000 applications had been submitted by the people in Renala Khurd, Lodhran and Chishtian for getting houses under the scheme. The forms of the scheme can be deposited in specified branches of Bank of Punjab, he added. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is an important step towards achieving the goal of a welfare state. The promise of providing five million houses to the people will be fulfilled at every cost in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. In the next phase, the scope of the scheme will be expanded to the rural areas and a strategy has been devised in this regard, said the minister.

