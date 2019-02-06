PTI to raise voice of Kashmiris: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said entire nation had proved that they were standing with their Kashmiri brothers until freedom of Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking with various political workers of PTI at camp office. The minister said that political, religious parties and various organisations observed Kashmir Day to make global powers realise that Indian forces in occupied Kashmir were violating human rights. He said the PTI government would raise voice of innocent Kashmiris at every forum for justice. Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad expressing solidarity with Kashmiris in party's central secretariat, said that for the sake of peace and neighbourhood Pakistan and India must resolve Kashmir issue by sitting on a table and through discussion.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris. YFK Chief Organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri led the rally, starting from Punjab Assembly and ended at Lahore Press Club. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" 'Stop Bloodshed of Innocent Kashmiris' and 'Wake up UNO', they were chanting slogans on the occasion.

Addressing the rally participants, Tariq Ehsan Ghauri said The Indian government should realise that Kashmir is a core issue. Peace cannot be ensured in the region unless the Kashmir issue is resolved peacefully.