Govt moving ahead for economic self-reliance, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is moving ahead for economic self-reliance with firm determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Provision of basic facilities of life to the people as well as solution to their problems is a priority agenda of the government, the CM said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He said the PTI government had given priority to the national interest instead of personal interests. He said that public service was the only agenda of the PTI government and the dream of a new Pakistan would materialised. The past rulers ignored the genuine problems of the people and wasted national resources on exhibitory projects, he said.

In fact, past governments are responsible for the deteriorated condition of the economy, he said. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were making efforts for improving the national economy and the people were hopeful of their bright future due to the politics of honesty and transparency.

Usman Buzdar said the economic condition of the country was improving due to good governance and institutional transparency of the government sector. Owing to the positive steps of the government, the confidence of the investors has been restored and they have reposed their confidence in the government. Actually, the PTI government has ensured best utilisation of resources, the CM said.

He said no one would be allowed to misappropriate the national resources. “We will make every effort to come up to the expectations of the people they had attached with Imran Khan,” he said.