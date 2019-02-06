JI, TAJK rallies demand New Delhi to leave Kashmir: Rallies held to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE: Several rallies were held by different parties and groups to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Tuesday.

The participants in the rallies held by Jamaat-e-Islam, Tehreek Azadi Jammu Kashmir (TAJK) and other groups urged the world community to force India to end state terrorism against unarmed civilians in Indian-Held Kashmir and allow the Muslim majority state to exercise right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN resolutions of 1948.

They raised slogans and displayed banners to express complete solidarity with Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against Indian occupation. The Jamaat-e-Islami rally, held on The Mall, was led by JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Central Punjab Ameer Amirul Azim, Lahore Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid and others. Addressing the crowd of workers, women and children, Liaqat Balcoh said the UN had badly failed in making India implement its resolutions on Kashmir calling for ensuring the right to self-determination to the people of the state. He demanded the PTI government give a road map of Muslim majority Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation.

He warned that withdrawal of 800,000 Indian troops from Kashmir was imperative for ensuring peace in the region. He lamented that the elements which had been calling for friendship and trade with India had badly failed in making Delhi join dialogue process and make it fruitful.

Amirul Azim demanded the leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar, the US, UK and Muzaffarabad to establish a Kashmiri government in exile led by veteran Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Ali Gilani which should be acknowledged by Pakistan. He said Kashmir desk should be set up in all embassies of Pakistan. He lamented that none of the Pakistani governments had advocated Kashmiris’ case amply before the world community which resulted in rotting this vital issue for the last 72 years and caused India and Pakistan to fight four wars.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F leader Moulana Amjad Khan criticised the human rights organisations for their silence on Indian state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir. He said India would have no option but to leave Kashmir. “We don’t want war. If India imposed war on Pakistan, the entire Pakistani nation would stand by its brave armed forces.”