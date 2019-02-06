close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Fresh rain, snowfall in parts of KP

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

PESHAWAR: Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received fresh rain and snowfall, intensifying chill and blocking roads in mountainous areas. The provincial capital received light shower and cold winds in the evening. Mountainous areas in Chitral, Hazara and Swat also received fresh snowfall, increasing cold and blocking several link roads.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan