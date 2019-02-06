Winter packages distributed among poor in Bara

BARA: Winter packages were distributed among the poor tribespeople in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Tuesday.

The programme was arranged with help of the district administration, Temporally Displaced Persons (TDPs) Secretariat, Muslim Aid, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), in Bar Qambarkhel in Shankoo area.

About 1000 winter packages were distributed among the poor people. Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Senator Mirza Muhammad, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmud Aslam Wazir, in-charge TDP Secretariat Col Ishtiaq Alam Afridi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Assistant Director Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA) Zia Afridi and Assistant Commissioner Bara Asmat Khan Wazir were present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mahmud Aslam Wazir said the people from the erstwhile tribal areas had already suffered in militancy. "We have given the winter package to those people including orphans, widows, disable and poor who could not afford the items necessary for the protection against cold in this chilling winter,” he said.

He said the militants had destroyed the government and civilian infrastructure including education and health sector, home and business markets whereas the tribal people had been facing a host of problems. “The government is trying to provide all facilities to the tribal people that are being provided to other citizens," Mahmud Aslam added.