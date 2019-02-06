Kashmir Solidarity Day marked across KP

PESHAWAR: The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a call to the world to take notice of the Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

Several organisations arranged rallies, seminars, walks and demonstrations to express their support to the freedom struggle of the Kashmiris.

In the provincial capital, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Al-Khidmat Foundation, Jamaatud Dawa, Al-Badr Mujahideen, Tehreek-e-Fiqh Jafaria, Thinkers Forum and others arranged various events to mark the day.

The JI brought out a protest rally from Nishtarabad on the Grand Trunk Road and marched to Hashtnagri Chowk where they staged a gathering. JI provincial chief Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district president Atiqur Rahman and others led the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against India and in favour of Kashmiris. They were also chanting slogans against India. The speakers blasted the Indian government and its forces for committing atrocities against Kashmiris.

They said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the core dispute in the region. The speakers said that Kashmir was the nuclear flashpoint and it should be resolved on a war footing in line with the UN resolution as it may lead to nuclear war in the region.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation organised a seminar at the Aghosh Centre to mark the day. The seminar was addressed by the provincial president of the foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani, Member Provincial Assembly Somi Falak Naz, general secretary of the foundation Shakirullah Siddique and others.

The orphan students living in the Aghosh Centre performed tableaus and songs to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The seminar was followed by a walk. The activists of another organisation under the banner of Anjuman Warasa-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir arranged a rally on the Ring Road and GT road and held a Kashmir Conference in Chughalpura.

The participants were holding flags of a banned organisation. The leaders of the organisation led the rally in two trucks. Having loudspeakers installed on the truck, loud anthems were played and announcements made from the trucks.

The trucks were followed by a good number of pedestrians, then motorcyclists and then a long line of vehicles of different kinds. The rally marched on Ring Road and GT road before joining the conference.

The members of the Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu Wa Kashmir gathered outside Press Club. The protesters burnt the Indian flag to show their anger against India. They were also holding banners and placards expressing sympathy with the people of Kashmir.