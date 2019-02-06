close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Indian atrocities flayed in Kashmir rallies

National

MULTAN: Civil society and religious and political parties’ activists Tuesday condemned Indian atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.

They urged the world leaders to rescue the Kashmiris and play their role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. Tehrik-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir and Jamaat-e-Islami took out the Kashmir solidarity rallies separately from Chungi No 9 and Hussain Agahi. The rallies culminated at Ghantha Ghar Chowk where Kashmir conference was conducted.

The rally participants were carrying placards and banners in their hands, inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and unabated rights’ violations in Indian-held Kashmir. They chanted slogans against India for killing the innocent Kashmiris. The speakers expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiris. They said Kashmiris were engaged in peaceful freedom struggle but Indian security forces were killing the innocent Kashmiris.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organised a special ceremony in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. MNSUA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali stressed that serious efforts were needed to liberate the Held-Kashmir.

