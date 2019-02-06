Evacuated properties: Aleem seeks details of reclaimed land

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has given directions to Local Government Department to submit details of evacuated properties during the recent anti-encroachment operation throughout the province and asked the secretary Local Government to put up division wise report.

He has directed the Local Government Department to work in collaboration with Revenue Department and prepare a comprehensive strategy in this regard through which these pieces of land would be utilised for welfare oriented projects in different districts and school, hospitals and other projects will be prepared there. He also asked to take in to confidence the members of assemblies in respective district to take their consent in this regard. He said after the spade work a comprehensive plan would be prepared throughout Punjab and sent to Chief Minister for final approval. He said each property evacuated should be linked with Google land ensured that no one can grab it again.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that and every inch of this land will be available for the betterment of common man and he himself would monitor the details. He said that present government has undertook the historic operation against encroachments and no one was given any kind of favor in this regard and now ultimate end of this operation would also be ensured in the shape of utilising these lands in great public interest for which he has given the detail directions.