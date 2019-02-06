Missing persons panel disposes of 3,551 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission (MPC) has disposed of 3,551cases out of 5,777 up to January 31, 2019.

According to monthly progress report of the cases of alleged enforced disappearances till January 31, 2019, released on Monday by the secretary of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances Farid Ahmed Khan, a total of 5,706 cases received up to Dec 31, 2018 to the Commission, and during January 2019, 71 more cases were received to the commission and now the total number of the cases is 5,777.

It is important to note here that the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, Islamabad, during the month of January 2019 disposed of 48 cases and now total balance numbers of cases are 2,178 up to January 31, 2019.

The commission has conducted 503 hearings--300 in Islamabad, 71 in Peshawar, 49 in Karachi and 83 hearings in Quetta during January 31, 2019. The efforts of president of the National Commission for Enforced Disappearances, and other members have been appreciated as the commission has recovered 3,599 missing persons’ up to January 31, 2019, besides ensuring their safe return to their homes.

President of the Missing Persons National Commission, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members not only gave personal hearing to each family of missing persons but also tried their utmost efforts for earliest recovery of missing persons.

The relatives of missing persons have appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of President, Missing Persons Commission, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, and all members of Missing Person Commission who have not only using all their government resources to recover missing person. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal even does not receive any salary while working as President of Commission and considered this responsibility as national service.