Buzdar displeased with complaints relating to health, education sectors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed displeasure over the public complaints relating to the health and education sectors in different districts of the province.

The CM issued warnings to the district heads of both sectors for improving their departmental performance. He also decided to pay visits for monitoring the departmental performance as well as ensuring various facilities of life to the general public.

The CM will pay surprise visits to inspect performance of government departments. He directed the provincial ministers and assembly members to expedite their liaison with the people so that citizens’ problems could be solved at their doorstep. He took strict notice of difficulties being faced by the people of various districts with regard to provision of health and educational facilities. He expressed indignation over the performance of line departments while taking strict notice of their failure in timely redress of public complaints. He directed the elected representatives to play their active role in timely solution to the public complaints. He said any undue delay would not be tolerated in provision of basic facilities of life to the people. Any officer who failed to perform will not be tolerated at any cost because, he warned.