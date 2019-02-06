close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Sarfraz to lead Pakistan at World Cup

Top Story

February 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed that Sarfraz Ahmed will remain Pakistan captain till the ICC World Cup 2019.The 31-year-old was suspended for four matches over some of his on-field remarks in January but the the PCB remained firmly on his side even as the episode unfolded. “Sarfraz has been an integral part of Pakistan’s World Cup preparations. He has proved to be a good strategist, leader and performer,” Mani said on Tuesday. “He led Pakistan to the Champions Trophy 2017 title as well as to top of the ICC T20I rankings.”

