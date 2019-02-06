Woman dies, husband injured in road crash

A woman died and her husband was injured critically in a road crash in Korangi on Tuesday. According to police officials, the 52-year-old woman, Shamsi Begum, and her husband Abdul Shakoor were critically wounded when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycle in Korangi Industrial Area. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the woman succumbed to her injuries. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.

Elderly woman dies

An elderly woman died when a speedy vehicle hit her near Bombay Bakery within the limits of Sir Syed police station. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police officials said that the woman was yet to be identified and her body was shifted to the Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth.

Man, woman drown

A man and a woman were found drowned separately on Tuesday. An elderly woman was found dead near fisheries in the limits of the Docks police station. The body was later shifted to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police officials said that the woman was yet to be identified and her body was shifted from the hospital to the Edhi morgue. The body of a 50-year-old man was found near Manora Island and was taken to a hospital. Later, the body was moved to a morgue. Police official said that investigations are underway.