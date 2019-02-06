Two brothers arrested for shooting restaurant manager

Police arrested two men on Tuesday for allegedly attacking and injuring a restaurant manager in the Malir neighbourhood late on Monday night. The two suspects, identified as Mir Mustafa Rashdi and his brother Athar Rashdi, were arrested by the District Malir police.

According to ASI Rizwan Qureshi, the inquiry officer of the case, the 45-year-old restaurant manager, namely Bashir Ahmed, was critically wounded after he was shot once in the face during a brawl at a restaurant situated in the Malir Cantonment police jurisdiction.

“The suspects and their friends came to the restaurant, where they scuffled with the waiters,” said the officer. “Following the scuffle, the owner, manager and others also joined them and kicked them out of the restaurant.”

The ASI said the suspects later returned to the restaurant, where during another fight a manager was shot and injured. The brothers then escaped after committing the crime. However, the police conducted a raid in the Keamari area on Tuesday and arrested both of them.

The officer said the police had traced and arrested the suspects with the help of their four-wheeler that they had left while fleeing, adding that the police also found beer cans in the car. The policeman said the suspects admitted to getting into a fight, but they denied their involvement in the firing incident, saying that someone from the restaurant had fired gunshots.

The ASI said that the brothers also denied having any beer cans in their car, saying that the waiters had put them in their vehicle to implicate them in a fake case. In response to a question, the officer said that the suspects do not have any affiliation with any party, adding that the injured manager’s condition remains critical, while the police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.