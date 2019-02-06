JazzCash active users hit 5mln/month

LAHORE: JazzCash, country’s leading mobile/digital banking service, on Tuesday announced hitting the milestone of five million monthly active mobile account subscribers.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, in a statement said they had always known the country had the readiness to adopt technology, but the pace of digital transactions uptake was far greater than expected. “JazzCash is not just any mobile account. It is an end-to-end service for all customer needs using state-of-the-art financial services,” Ibrahim said.

Aamer Ejaz, chief digital officer at Jazz, said at JazzCash’s they were continuously striving to improve services for the valued subscriber base, while trying to ensure users’ payment journey remained convenient and seamless.

“This huge milestone achievement of 5 million monthly active mobile account users, along with the remarkable growth in transactions conducted through JazzCash is testimony to not only the popularity of our services but also our success in gaining customer confidence for our offerings,” Ejaz said.