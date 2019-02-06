Floating fishermen jetty inaugurated

KARACHI: Floating fishermen jetty, a $400,000 CSR initiative of the China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd was handed over to the people of Allana Goth at a lovely ceremony in the presence of media and local dignitaries, a statement said on Tuesday.

China Power Hub Generation Company is a project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It is a joint venture between China Power International Holding (74 percent) and HUBCO (26 percent).

Guo Chunshui of the Economic Commercial Section, Consulate of the People’s Republic of China, Karachi, Arshad Hussain Bugti, secretary, Coastal Development and Fisheries Department, Balochistan, Zhao Yonggang, CEO of CPHGC, Haji Akbar Askani, adviser for fisheries to the Balochistan chief minister, and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Yonggang said that the Floating Fishermen Jetty was the fulfillment of a promise made to the people of the area.

“Even before the plant has started its operations, even before we made a single rupee of profit, we have delivered on our commitment to help the locals by providing them with infrastructure that will aid them in improving their lifestyle,” he added.

Chunshui highlighted the progress of CPEC and said, “Over the last five years under CPEC, 11 projects have been completed. Another 11 projects are under construction and the total investment of the above 22 projects is around $18.9 billion. Around 70,000 jobs are directly created for Pakistan.”

Congratulating CPHGC and the locals on the construction of the jetty, he said, “It is a great pleasure for me to attend today’s inauguration ceremony of the Floating Fisherman Jetty, donated by China Power Hub Generation Company.”

“On this special occasion, on behalf of the Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Karachi, I would like to give the warmest congratulations on this charity project, which benefits our dear Pakistanis.”