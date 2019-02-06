close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MD
Monitoring Desk
February 6, 2019

Dollar gains

Business

MD
Monitoring Desk
February 6, 2019

The dollar held on to recent gains on Tuesday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, which investors say could hint at progress in US-China trade talks, Reuters reported.A modest recovery in investors’ risk appetite gave an overnight boost to US yields but trading in currency markets was fairly subdued with many markets in Asia closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Investors said they were focussed on Trump’s address which has been delayed by the US government shutdown.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business