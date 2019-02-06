Dollar gains

The dollar held on to recent gains on Tuesday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, which investors say could hint at progress in US-China trade talks, Reuters reported.A modest recovery in investors’ risk appetite gave an overnight boost to US yields but trading in currency markets was fairly subdued with many markets in Asia closed for Lunar New Year holidays. Investors said they were focussed on Trump’s address which has been delayed by the US government shutdown.