Fowler captures first Phoenix Open

LOS ANGELES: Rickie Fowler survived a nervy back nine on Sunday to shoot a three-over 74, out-dueling Branden Grace down the stretch to win the Phoenix Open for his fifth US PGA Tour title.

Fowler lost a five-stroke lead on a roller-coaster back nine, and closed with the highest score by a winner in tournament history, but he still managed to banish some demons at TPC Scottsdale.

He held the 54-hole lead here twice before, including last year when he finished in a tie for 11th.

His 17-under 267 total was good enough to win by two strokes over South Africa’s Grace, who briefly held the lead on Sunday but made a bogey on 17.

Grace fired his second straight two-under 69 to finish alone in second.

American Justin Thomas was third after a one-over 72 for a 14-under total to finish three strokes back of his roommate this week Fowler.

Matt Kuchar (75), Bubba Watson (71) and Chez Reavie (68) finished tied for fourth at 12-under.

This is the PGA Tour’s lone stop in Arizona and the only event on the annual west coast swing that’s held outside of California.

For a while, it appeared the tournament might even be heading for a playoff for a fourth straight year as both Fowler and Grace found sand and water on the back nine.

Playing in a driving rain, Fowler had to survive a shocking triple bogey on the par-four 11th hole.

He chipped his third shot into the water. After his penalty drop, his ball rolled back into the water resulting in another penalty stroke. He would eventually sink a 16-foot putt for a wretched seven score.

Determined not to let another title slip through his fingers, Fowler helped clinch the win with a nice approach shot and then a two-putt birdie on 17. Fowler now has had seven career 54-hole leads and converted just two.

On the final hole, Fowler hit his third shot to three feet and then tapped in the winner for his first victory since the 2017 Honda Classic.

Fowler followed his triple bogey with another bogey on No. 12 but righted the ship with two birdies in the final four holes. Last year he stumbled to the finish with three straight birdies beginning at No. 15.

Grace vaulted into contention with back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 but lost his title bid with a bogey on the par-four 17.

He drove his tee shot into the water on the left then flew his chip shot past the hole and into a bunker. He eventually tapped in for bogey. He then made par on 18.

Grace plays on both the European and PGA Tour and is known as the first player in history of the European Tour to win his first four Europe titles in the same year.