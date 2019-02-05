Nepal blind women wrap up T20 series

ISLAMABAD: Nepal women team for blind won last game of the series, beating Pakistan by ten wickets in the fifth T20 match at Shalimar Ground here Monday.

Yet again Pakistan elected to bat first and managed only 126-6 in 20 overs. Nisah Bux was the top scorer with 40 runs with Tayyaba Fatima scoring 27. All the six batters ran themselves out.

Nepal, in reply, chased down the target in just 10.4 overs without losing a wicket. Mankisi played brilliantly and remained unbeaten on 81 runs. Her innings came off just 36 balls with the help of 15 fours. Asha Regmi scored 32 runs not out.

With the victory, Nepal took the series 4-0. The fifth match was washed out.

Player of the Series: B1 Category: Mona Aryal (Nepal); B2 Category: Mankisi (Nepal); B3 Category: Binita (Nepal); Best Wicket-Keeper: Kiran Rafique (Pakistan).

Player of the Match: Mankisi for her unbeaten 81 runs. Most Valuable Player of the Match: Asha Regmi.