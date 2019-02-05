close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Court restores status of National Ground

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Additional District Judge (Islamabad West) Mohammad Sohail restored the status of National Cricket Ground, located at F-7/3 Jinnah Super, in a judgment on Monday in an appeal filed by Shabbir Ahmed, President National Cricket Club, who was controlling and managing the ground since its creation in 2007.

Shabbir, who lost case in civil court on December 6, 2018, filed an appeal with the Additional District Judge who on Monday suspended orders of the civil judge.

“The operation of impugned judgment and decree dated 06-12-2018 stands suspended,” said the order announced by Additional District Judge-Islamabad West, Muhammad Sohail after hearing argument of petitioner counsel, Barrister Kashif Zubair Ahmed.

Shabbir filed appeal last month but because of lawyers’ strike it got fixed on Monday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports