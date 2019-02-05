Court restores status of National Ground

ISLAMABAD: Additional District Judge (Islamabad West) Mohammad Sohail restored the status of National Cricket Ground, located at F-7/3 Jinnah Super, in a judgment on Monday in an appeal filed by Shabbir Ahmed, President National Cricket Club, who was controlling and managing the ground since its creation in 2007.

Shabbir, who lost case in civil court on December 6, 2018, filed an appeal with the Additional District Judge who on Monday suspended orders of the civil judge.

“The operation of impugned judgment and decree dated 06-12-2018 stands suspended,” said the order announced by Additional District Judge-Islamabad West, Muhammad Sohail after hearing argument of petitioner counsel, Barrister Kashif Zubair Ahmed.

Shabbir filed appeal last month but because of lawyers’ strike it got fixed on Monday.