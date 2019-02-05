Air Chief gives away medals to winning skiers

ISLAMABAD: A prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Serena Hotels-CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup, 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and 26th National Ski Championship was held at Serena Hotel here Monday, says a press release.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, was the chief guest on the occasion. He was received by Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan. Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Minister for Tourism KP Muhammad Atif Khan, Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Bolani, ambassadors, defence and civil officials along with 40 foreign athletes and officials from 12 countries also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief thanked the international players for their participation in the events and hoped that they would take along cherished memories of Pakistan’s magnificent beauty and traditional hospitality. He also urged foreign players to act as ambassadors of Pakistan and portray the true picture of this land in their respective countries.

The PAF’s top official invited the corporate sector to sponsor young and talented players in this exciting sport.

The chief guest awarded medals and cash prizes to the winning players. Ukrainians carried the day as Levko Tsibelenko won one gold and three silver medals, while his countryman Andriy Mariichyn won gold and three bronze medals in the Slalom and Giant Slalom categories of both events. The Giant Slalom category was dominated by Usta Berkin from Turkey, who clinched both gold medals in the races. Pakistan Olympian Muhammad Karim clinched one silver and a bronze medal in the Slalom category.

In the women’s events, Ukrainian duo, Tetyana Tikun with 3 golds and 1 silver whereas Anastasia Gorbunova with 1 gold and 3 silver medals remained unassailable in both categories. Pakistani skier Umama Wali also performed well in the women’s events and ended on the podium with 3 bronze medals while her compatriot Gia Ali could win 1 bronze in the Slalom event.

Meanwhile, at the national level the coveted trophy for 26th National Ski Championship was awarded to PAF.