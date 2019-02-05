Sami to lead Islamabad United

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad United took a bold but debatable decision of giving captaincy to ageing Mohammad Sami for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that springs into action from February 14.

The veteran pacer has so far played 27 PSL matches picking up 37 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 per over. He is also the second highest wicket-taker in three completed editions of the league.

Sami who would be celebrating his 38th birthday on February 24 has gone too old for a fast bowler and has been seen losing his rhythm, pace and effectiveness in recent times during his domestic and league engagements around the world.

In an exclusive talk with ‘The News’, the owner of the Islamabad United franchise Ali Naqvi defended the decision, saying that he was preferred over foreign players.

“There were two contenders. We have to decide from Luke Ronchi and Sami. We preferred Sami as he would be at ease to know the exact capabilities of all the local players. Sami is a veteran of domestic cricket and knows well the pluses and minuses of each and every local player. So it would be easier for a local player to run the team and help in selecting the best for each and every match,” Naqvi said.

United owner also claimed that preferring a local over foreign player as captain of the team had always been a good option.

“Amongst the locals I feel Sami is the best choice. Shadab Khan is too young to be given the tough job as he needs cricketing maturity before taking such responsibility. Rumman Raees has been out of picture and was nursing his injury. He needs to prove himself before getting any such responsibility.”

“Sami has always served the franchise with utmost respect and honour. He has always conducted himself in way that defines us and has been one of the stars for the team over the past three years, winning multiple matches on his own. Furthermore, he has years of captaincy experience — he has captained various Karachi teams, on and off, for almost a decade now, and has been successful in that role. He was our first choice for the role, and we are pleased that he will be leading the franchise for this edition of the PSL.”

“We were at disadvantage when it came to picking players at the draft. All the time we got sixth-pick and thus were not in best of position to scoop up the mega star. Still I believe that with Ronchi and Sam Billings we have two exciting hitters who can go on to help us earn yet another,” the owner of most successful of the franchise said.

Sami who also talked to media at a press conference thanked United for reposing trust in him.