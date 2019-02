Guaido strengthened by EU backing as Venezuela leader

CARACAS: International clamour for snap elections in Venezuela intensified Monday as European powers recognized opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader after President Nicolas Maduro rejected their ultimatum to call presidential polls.

Spain, Britain and France were among 15 EU nations to side with Guaido on Monday. But key Maduro ally Russia slammed European "interference" in the oil-rich but impoverished Latin American country, saying it was an attempt "to legitimise usurped power."

Guaido thanked each EU country in turn on Twitter "for supporting all Venezuelans in this struggle we undertake to rescue our nation´s democracy, freedom and justice." Claiming his legitimacy from the constitution, the 35-year-old National Assembly leader shocked the world when he proclaimed himself interim president on January 23, setting up a tense standoff with Maduro.

Both men headed rival massive street rallies in Caracas on Saturday. Despite Guaido´s pleas for their support, the armed forces -- the country´s key power, have remained loyal to Maduro. The opposition leader has expressed confidence he will win the backing of senior officers after a top air force general publicly sided with him on Saturday.

Guaido is trying to force from power the socialist leader -- labelled a dictator by the West and his Latin American neighbors after presiding over Venezuela´s economic collapse -- aiming to set up a transitional government and hold new presidential elections. "We want freedom and democracy to return to Venezuela ASAP," said Stef Blok, foreign minsiter of the Netherlands which was among the EU states to recognize Guaido.

"Last chance for the corrupt Maduro regime to choose the path of democracy," Denmark´s Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen tweeted. After announcing Madrid´s recognition of Guaido, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he wanted Spain to spearhead a plan of humanitarian aid for Venezuela in the European Union and United Nations.

A defiant Maduro reserved particular anger for Sanchez. "No-one puts an ultimatum on Venezuela, neither you Mr Pedro Sanchez nor anyone else in the world." He said the Spanish leader was "a wimp who puts himself at the service of Washington´s warmongering."

France, Germany, Britain, Portugal, Austria, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, the Czech Republic and Luxembourg also recognised Guaido. Ten EU countries have yet to announce their position. The cascade of support from EU countries came after the passing of a Sunday deadline initially set by seven EU states for Maduro to call presidential elections or they would recognise Guaido.

Maduro flatly rejected the election demands in an interview with Spanish television, insisting he would not be "cornered" by ultimatums or "cave in to pressure" from those calling for his departure.