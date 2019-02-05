CJCSC holds meetings with Oman civil, military leadership

MUSCAT: General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) of Pakistan, is currently visiting Oman from February 2-5, 2019. The outreach foresees substantial engagements with political, military and security leadership and interaction with civil society--intellectuals, businessmen, media and citizens from both countries contributing to promoting friendship and peoples’ exchanges.

The CJCSC was accorded a welcome banquet from his Omani counterpart, Chief of Sultan Armed Forces (CSAF) Lt General Ahmed bin Harith bin Nassir Al Nabhani. Minister of State for Defence, chiefs of Royal Navy and Air Force, Commandant NDC and Secretary General Military Affairs participated.

Yesterday (Sunday) commenced with call on General Namai, Minister Royal Office followed with calls on Sayyid Badr bin Harib Al Busaidi, Minister responsible for defence lasting hour each. The COSAF joined General Hayat on both occasions. The dignitaries reviewed cooperating and matters of common interest. Appreciating the presence of Pakistani citizens on active service is Sultans’ Army, Busaidi observed that the relationship was owned by a ‘unique, common kinship’ whereas ‘geographic proximity’ added strategic depth to oneanother. General Hayat’s bilateral meeting with Lt Gen Nabhani, COSAF, was preceded by ‘Guard of Honour’ and briefing on disposition of the Sultan Armed Forces. During the cited interactions, bilateral parliamentary, political, trade, food security, defence, military, maritime and security domains were examined. It was concerned to fast-trace ‘MoU and Ferry Service’ between Gwadar and Sohar, while praising soaring trajectory of exchanges between their leaderships and peoples’ exchanges. The resounding success of recent visit from Pakistan’s Foreign Minister (Jan 29-31, 2019) was underlined while praising Chairman Senate of Pakistan’s visit to Oman (Nov 18-22, 2018), dovetailing bilateral visit from chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force of Pakistan to the Sultanate between March and September 2018.