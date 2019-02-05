close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

UN must solve Kashmir issue to justify its existence: Moosavi

National

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh- e- Jaffaria chief Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on Monday said that the United Nations must justify its existence by taking steps for the grant of right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Speaking to an event on the eve of the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Rawalpindi, he charged the world body had exposed its double standards by resolving the East Timor and South Sudan tangles but failed to exercise its authority with regards to Indian Held Kashmir.

“People of Kashmir are being punished for being Muslims and since long, Indian imperialism has turned Jammu and Kashmir into a hell,” he said.

He insisted there was no justification for the UN, if it failed to take measures for a just solution to Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN council resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

