AGP complains to PAC chief DAC not holding regular meetings

ISLAMABAD: The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javed Jahangir, on Monday complained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman, Shahbaz Sharif, that the Principal Accounting officers (Federal secretaries) were not holding the Departmental Accounting Committees (DAC) meeting due to which the audit remains pending.

“We are presenting our annual report on March 28 to the President of Pakistan and from where it will come before Parliament. In this report, we have mentioned that the Principal Accounting officers were not holding regular meetings of the Departmental Accounting Committees,” he told the Public Accounts Committee in Monday meeting which held with its Chairman Shahbaz Sharif in the chair which examined the audit paras related the Commerce Ministry for the year 2012-13.

The PAC chairman directed PAC Wing to issue instruction to all the Principal Accounting Officers to hold regular meetings of the DACs, and, if failed to comply, then they would be made accountable. He said it was principally decided on very first day that the audit paras of less than Rs50 million will be referred to the subcommittee while the audit paras more than Rs50 million would be taken at the level of PAC.

Commerce Secretary Younas Dagha told the committee that he was regularly holding meetings of the DAC.

The PAC chairman remarked that the Auditor General of Pakistan was not talking about him but was saying generally about the PAOs for not holding the DAC meetings regularly.

During the examination of the audit paras, to query, the Commerce secretary told the committee that the plan of the privatisation of the government owned three insurance companies--State Life Insurance Company, NICL and Re-insurance Company--has been deferred.

The commerce secretary said in a reply to a question with regard to trade deficit, he was hopeful to reduction of $04 billion to $05 billion in the trade deficit. He was also hopeful about the country’s export would cross barriers of $25 billion in the current fiscal year as the textile sector was performing. “The textile sector getting orders from the United States, and recently in MTAX, in Germany, Pakistan Textile exporters get orders for their products,” he said.

He told the committee that the improvement came in mango exports, and it was exported to Japan and Europe while the wheat and sugar have also been exported. “There were some hurdles in the export of potatoes which were removed and Pakistan also exported its potatoes to Sri Lanka,” he said.

During the PAC meeting, NAB officials gave an update briefing on the status of the investigation on the BISP with regard to a probe on the advertisements in violation of rules and regulations and told the committee that the investigations is in final stages and now be sent to the executive board meeting of NAB for the final decision.

On the query of Committee Member Aamir Dogar about the strike of field officers of the State Life Insurance Company on the reports about the abolishing of the posts of the sales officers of the State Life Insurance Company, Commerce Secretary Youns Dagha told PAC that posts of the sales officers in the State Life Insurance Company was being abolished, and all the existing sales officers of the three Insurance companies were promoted to sales manager.

The fake agents were hired and fake claims of commission of around Rs4.8 billion were paid annually. He said the commission of sales manager has been increased from 8 percent to 10 percent to eliminate fake claims.