Fresh spell of rain likely to lash KP today

PESHAWAR: A fresh spell of rain is expected to lash different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today (Tuesday) as weather remained cloudy in the provincial metropolis on Monday, with a minimum temperature of 7-degree centigrade.

According to weather pundits, widespread rain with thunderstorm is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions of KP besides northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Makran, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Sargodha and Multan divisions. The rain might continue on Wednesday as well.

Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba & Upper Dir), Hazara, Quetta divisions, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country on Monday, with-11°C temperature, followed by Kalam, Gupis -07°C, Bagrote -06°C, Astore -05°C, Hunza, Parachinar Malam Jabba -03°C, Rawalakot, Murree, Mirkhani -02°C, and Dir, Drosh, and Gilgit -01°C.