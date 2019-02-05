close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Khadim Rizvi, others remand extended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended judicial remand of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others by February 8, earlier booked on sedition and terrorism charges by Civil Lines police.

The police produced TLP leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil and Waheed Noor before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law enforcements agencies were deployed to secure the court premises.

