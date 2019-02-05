Students express solidarity with Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: The activists of Al-Mohammadia Students staged a demonstration outside the Press Club here on Monday to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Led by Shoaib-ur-Rehman, the protesters carrying banners and placards criticised India for depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

The speakers said the Indian government had illegally occupied Kashmir and it was perpetrating atrocities against the people of Kashmir for demanding their right to self-determination They said that undeclared martial law had been imposed in the occupied Kashmir.

The protesters said that India had deployed a huge number of troops in Kashmir to subjugate the local population.