Queen to be evacuated in event of no-deal Brexit riots’

ISLAMABAD: The British Queen would be evacuated from London if riots broke out following Brexit, The Independent has reported.
She would be joined by the whole royal family in a safe house away from the capital in an alleged revival of emergency Cold War plans should civil unrest unfold if Britain leaves the EU without a deal.
“These emergency evacuation plans have been in existence since the Cold War, but have now been repurposed in the event of civil disorder following a no-deal Brexit,” a cabinet office source told The Sunday.
