Modi has nothing to offer to Kashmiris: Mirwaiz

NEW DELHI: A Kashmiri leader in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) accused New Delhi on Sunday of having “nothing to offer” to the disputed territory, dismissing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit as nothing to be happy about.

“If the Indian government is really keen to reach out to the people of Kashmir it should suspend all military operations and stop celebrating the killing of young innocent people. Development does not mean anything if there is no peace and dialogue,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief of Srinagar’s grand mosque, told Arab News as Modi made his trip.

Modi went to Leh, Jammu and Kashmir and announced new projects including universities and hospitals. He also laid the foundation stone of two research and healthcare institutions in Jammu and Srinagar.

Empty streets and shuttered businesses greeted his visit as Kashmiri leaders and activists were either detained or placed under house arrest to prevent attacks and protests.