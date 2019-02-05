Over 5pc decline in trade deficit recorded

ISLAMABAD: A decline of 5.07 percent was recorded in the country’s trade deficit in the first six months of the current financial year 2018-19.

According to the report of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), as compared to the previous financial year, over 5 percent decline in trade deficit took place due to 19.2 percent increase in exports and 29.2 percent decrease in imports during the first six months of the current financial year from July to December 2018.

According to the report, the volume of exports was over $10.9 billion during July to December 2017, which increased up to over $11.2 billion from July to December 2018, which resulted in a 19.2 raise in exports.

On the other hand, in the first six months of 2017 financial year, imports were over $28.6 billion which decreased to over $28.3 billion in the first six months of the current financial year from July to December 2018. Times. The proposals have been dusted off as the chances of the UK leaving the EUwithout a deal becomes increasingly likely. Experts, business groups and MPs – including cabinet members – have warned of potential widespread disruption if no agreement is reached before the country’s departure date on 29 March, with civil unrest, food and medicine shortages and gridlock touted as possible outcomes of a no-deal Brexit. In such a situation, officials say they are right to consider the threat of civil agitation and the safety of the 92-year-old monarch. But prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Mail on Sunday that the contingency proposals show unnecessary panic in Whitehall, pointing out that senior royals remained in London during the Blitz. In January a speech by the Queen to a Women’s Institute group was widely interpreted as a call for politicians to reach agreement over Brexit.