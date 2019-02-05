Peace dividends must reach people: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the dividends of improved internal security situation must reach out to people of Pakistan through socioeconomic development.

He expressed these views while chairing the 218th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction with improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative, especially Afghan reconciliation process. The forum reviewed geo-strategic environ-

ment and security situation of the country, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum also discussed situation along Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

Besides, it reviewed state of preparedness along Line of Control/Working Boundary and Eastern Border to thwart any misadventure from across. The forum also expressed solidarity with resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day.

While safeguarding the borders and carrying on the ongoing stability operations through Raddul Fassad , concurrent focus is now to be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies/ inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability.

NNI adds: Shukrullah Atif Mashal, Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday, the ISPR said.

The matters of mutual interest and regional security particularly Afghanistan peace process came under discussion. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ongoing Afghan peace process.