Khadim Rizvi, others remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended judicial remand of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and others by February 8, earlier booked on sedition and terrorism charges by Civil Lines police. The police produced TLP leaders Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Afzal Qadri, Pir Ejaz Ashrafi, Farooqul Hasan, Shafqat Jamil and Waheed Noor before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law enforcements agencies were deployed to secure the court premises. The court has extended judicial remand of the accused persons by February 8. However, a large number of TLP workers tried to stop armoured vehicle which was carrying away TLP leaders after the court proceedings. Due to the untoward situation the police had to launch a crackdown resulting in arrest of several TLP workers.