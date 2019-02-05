State land transferred to Khokhar brothers, SC informed

LAHORE: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment informed the Supreme Court on Monday that hundreds of Kanals of state land was transferred in the name of PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saif Khokhar in Punjab in connivance with government officials.

The ACE submitted a report before a two-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial seized with a suo motu notice against land grabbing at Lahore Registry. The report said 402 Kanal land was illegally transferred to the Khokhar brothers, causing a heavy loss to the national exchequer. The Khokhars in collusion with revenue officers secured fard malkiat (record of rights) and got land transferred in their names. The ACE has lodged two cases against the Khokhar brothers and government officials under different provisions of the Anti-Corruption Ordinance 1961. A legal advisor of Lahore Development Authority also told the court that notices had been issued to both brothers for getting maps approved illegally. The court sought progress report from a committee including member Board of Revenue, commissioner and ACE officials. The court also directed the committee to afford opportunity of personal hearing to the Khokhars and adjourned the hearing until the second week of March.