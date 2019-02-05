Rulers only arresting people, putting names on ECL: Hamza

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz claimed that the rulers of the country (ie PTI-led government) have nothing else to do except putting names of people on the ECL and arresting them. Talking to media at the Heathrow Airport Monday, Hamza said the government seems to have nothing else on their agenda except arresting people. Speaking about his uncle and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Hamza said he has no clue what deal the government wants to do with Nawaz as he completed his jail term after leaving his wife on the death bed. He continued its been six months since the case of Shahbaz Sharif is under investigation yet no corruption charges have been proved against him. The PML-N leader further said since day one of the present government they were ready for providing help to the federal government for resolving economic problems.