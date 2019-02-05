Beleaguered civil administration in KP

PESHAWAR: The civil servants belonging to the provincial civil service cadres have sought immediate restoration of the magistracy system to cope with what they called the worsening governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The civil servants also sought the resolution of issues pertaining to the administration in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

The officers of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) and Provincial Management Service sent a letter to Chief Minister Mahmud Khan on Monday saying that the civil administration across the province was faced with issues on account of numerous problems, especially those pertaining to maintaining order and establishing writ of the state.

The letter sent by coordinator of the PCS and PMS Officers Association, Fahd Ikram Qazi, said the civil administration has been damaged since 2001 after the abolishment of the executive magistracy. “Hence, the districts are being administered in a vacuum resulting in disorder, increase in litigation and a sense of insecurity among the population,” it added.

The letter added, “The 29th Amendment bill moved for restoration of magistracy is pending before the National Assembly.”

However, in order to resolve the issue in the short-run, the civil servants body asked the provincial government to confer the functions of “Justice of Peace” under 22-A and 22-B of CrPC 1898 on the officers of the district administration. It said this would lessen the extra executive burden on the judiciary and help in maintenance of public order accordingly. It proposed this could be notified by the Home Department under Procedural Law.

The old magistracy system had been restored in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 and deputy commissioners have taken over the charge of their offices in the districts. Also, the assistant commissioner and additional assistant commissioner are functioning under the new system.

It needs to be mentioned that the provincial government during the last week of December promulgated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act 2012 with effect from January 1, 2013.The provincial assembly on May 8, 2012 passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Act, 2012 to revive with minor changes the local bodies system that was prevalent in the country before the rule of military ruler Gen (R) Pervez Musharraf. After the promulgation of the system, the district coordination officer was re-designated as deputy commissioner. However, they lacked the judicial powers that they had before the local government system introduced by Gen Musharraf.

The federal government in 2017 introduced two separate bills in the National Assembly to revive the executive magistracy system that was wrapped up by the Musharraf regime in 2001. The text of the bill said that the absence of the executive magistracy has crippled the functioning of local administration in enforcing local and special laws. According to the bill, a new article 211 A, would be added to revive the executive magistracy for specific purposes including law and order. Fahd Ikram Qazi told The News that they have also informed the KP chief minister through the letter that the issues at erstwhile Fata have been compounded on account of legal complications in the wake of its merger with the province.

“We proposed that the issue should be addressed at the earliest in order to ensure smooth functioning of the government machinery. Major focus is required on development and better service delivery during the transition period,” he maintained. He said that they had also informed Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in a meeting last week that an incremental approach should have been adopted while handling affairs in the merged districts. Policing powers may be conferred upon the Levies Force to strengthen it on functional lines instead of extending regular police to Fata,” he maintained. He said they requested the chief minister that the reform process might be pursued in an incremental manner and as per the administrative principles. He argued that the sequence should be development, better service delivery and then introduction of a changed criminal justice system which is alien to the community. He added that reversing the said sequence may adversely affect the reform process.