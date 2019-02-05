Three friends killed in accident

DASKA: Three friends were killed and two others sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Motra police on Monday. Faizan and his four friends were on their way to Sialkot when their car collided with a dumper near Motra Bus Stop. As a result, all friends were injured and shifted to a hospital where Faizan, Tayyab and Tabbasum were killed while Muzammil and Suleman were being treated.

FOUR GAMBLERS ARRESTED: City police on Monday arrested four gamblers. On a tip-off, the police raided a den and arrested Sabir, Arif, Owais and Iftikhar. The police also recovered stake money from them.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Masood Ahmed was on his way home when three bandits intercepted him and snatched cash, a cell phone and a motorcycle.

FAKE CHEQUE: Police on Monday booked a fraudster here. Accused Nawaz gave a fake cheque to Fazal, which was bounced by the concerned bank.