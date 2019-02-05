Two killed during crossfire

FAISALABAD: Two people were killed during crossfire between two groups at Chak 42/JB, Sahianwala, on Monday.

Reportedly, Muhammad Akram of Pir Group was on his way to fields to bring fodder for his cattle when he was allegedly attacked by the members of Allah Ditta Group. Due to crossfire between both groups, Muhammad Akram of Pir Group and Latti of Allah Ditta Group were killed. Police have registered a case against four accused.

UAF okays launching of 4 BS programmes: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad has approved launching of four BS (4-year) programmes in Physic; Chemistry; Botany and Zoology from the next academic year.

The Academic Council of the varsity was chaired by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa while Registrar Muhammad Hussain presented the agenda.

The meeting also approved initiations of separate admissions in degree programmes, including Microbiology; Environmental Sciences; Food Sciences and Technology and Agri and Resource Economics. The VC said that a committee had been constituted to rationalise the fee structure at the campus. The meeting agreed to set up a committee to come up with recommendations about admissions procedure either to enroll the students on entry test or direct admission. The VC asked the house to ensure the quality education and produce tangible researches. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy and it was directly linked to poverty alleviation.

TWO COMMIT SUICIDE: Two people committed suicide here on Monday. Muhammad Kashif of Railway Colony ended his life by taking poisonous pills over a domestic issue. In another incident, an old man ended his life by shooting himself at Mubarakpura. The motive behind the incident is said to be financial problems. Meanwhile, Misbah Bibi of Chak 177/RB attempted suicide by consuming poison over some issue.