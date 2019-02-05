Sindh CM links clearance of dues with payment of newsmen salaries

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced that the government would pay all the dues of the media houses provided they pay salaries to the journalists’.

Talking to the media persons, Murad said while the federal government is not taking interest in the issues confronting the journalists', the Sindh government is not only seriously concerned about the journalists’ issues but also taking practical steps for them.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of all the journalists’ bodies, welcomed the CM’s announcement to conditionalise the payment of the outstanding dues of the media houses with the payment of salaries to the journalists’.

The Joint Action Committee also asked the federal government to release the billions of rupee worth outstanding dues of the media houses by binding them to payment of salaries to the journalists.