Ex-GDA DG submits reply in corruption scam

GUJRANWALA: Former director general of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Maqbool Ahmed Langha has submitted his reply to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in respect of mega corruption case of GDA. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that former DG Maqbool Ahmed Langha, in his written statement, confessed that former directors town planning Tariq Rauf and Umer Farooq were involved in corruption and he also provided many proofs in this regard. He said that the ACE had sent a letter to the GDA authorities, stressing them for early completion of pending cases of the housing societies. He said the ACE had also asked the administrations of those housing societies, which have completed all legal formalities, to obtain their NOCs from the GDA and in case of any difficulty, they can contact the ACE authorities.