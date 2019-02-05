close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

Ex-GDA DG submits reply in corruption scam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

GUJRANWALA: Former director general of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Maqbool Ahmed Langha has submitted his reply to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in respect of mega corruption case of GDA. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that former DG Maqbool Ahmed Langha, in his written statement, confessed that former directors town planning Tariq Rauf and Umer Farooq were involved in corruption and he also provided many proofs in this regard. He said that the ACE had sent a letter to the GDA authorities, stressing them for early completion of pending cases of the housing societies. He said the ACE had also asked the administrations of those housing societies, which have completed all legal formalities, to obtain their NOCs from the GDA and in case of any difficulty, they can contact the ACE authorities.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan